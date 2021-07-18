Transcript for Paratroopers conduct special mission to deliver key to retired Marine and family

Finally tonight, an extra special ops mission accomplished for a North Carolina purple heart recipient and his family, given the gift of a lifetime. Dubbed operation coming home, these paratroopers are on a special mission deploying to this suburban community outside rleigh, North Carolina. On his way to meet them, retired marine sergeant Matthew pollizi and his family. Sergeant Polizzi served 14 years, was deployed four times, and received a purple heart for an injury in Afghanistan. And this is how his community is showing its gratitude, presenting him with a key to a brand-new all expenses paid home. Welcome! It's kind of surreal. You know? I love it! Who gets gifted a house? You know, for anything, it's just nice to get our stuff in here. I mean, it's just incredible. Reporter: All made possible B the generosity of mattamy homes, and more than 70 vendors. The all-volunteer effort was organized by operation coming home. This is the 23rd hero home they have built for troops injured in combat or for families of the It's a tough life. I've spent years in the infantry. It really takes a toll on them, honestly. All the deployments and the time that you're away. But it's good now now that I'm retired, get back to being with family. Got that family all together in their brand-new home.

