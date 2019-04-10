Transcript for Another parent sentenced in the college admissions scandal

Tonight, napa winemaker Agustin huneeus slapped with the toughest sentence yet for any parent in the varsity blues scandal -- five months behind bars. Huneeus had agreed to pay $300,000 to rig his daughter's college entrance exams and to exaggerate her athletic skills, sending this water polo photo to usc as part of her bogus application. It turns out that's not his daughter. In a phone call recorded by the FBI, ringleader Rick singer told huneeus he wanted "To make sure that you and I are both on the same page" about telling the irs the cash was intended as a donation "For underserved kids," not bribes. Huneeus replying, "Dude, dude. What do you think, I'm a moron?" Huneeus saying in court, "Today is a hard day. I want to pay for my crime and atone for the harm I have caused. 14 other parents have pleaded guilt. Including actress felicity Huffman, who will spend 14 days in jail later this month. Loriloughlin is fighting the

