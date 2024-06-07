Pat Sajak Bids Farewell to 'Wheel of Fortune'

"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak's final episode will air on Friday night after hosting the show for more than 40 years.

June 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live