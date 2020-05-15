Transcript for Patients saved by medical teams are paying it forward

patients who were saved and who are now focused on paying it forward. Our persons of the week. Reporter: You saw that image this week -- outside Nashville. 46-year-old Isaiah whalum leaving the Williamson medical center after 53 days battling coronavirus. Tonight, Isaiah is here. Hi, David. Reporter: Telling us he is on the mend and grateful. The hospital staff did an amazing job taking care of me. And I'm glad at the second chance of life. You're family now, right? So many of the patients days later, weeks later, all remembering the names. In Boston, the nurse tending to the sick who got sick herself. Deb buonopane, and that moment she left her own hospital. Deb is a former Navy nurse, tonight telling her team at Brigham and women's hospital, she will soon be back. Hi, David. I just want to say to the nurses that took care of me while I was a covid-19 patient, that you are loved by those who you take care of, and I appreciate everything you did for me, the support you've shown me. Thanks so much. Reporter: And outside Boston, in hingham, the Bello family. Dad, Jim, whose condition was worsening for weeks, on a ventilator. They carefully allowed his wife, Kim to be by his side. And he soon after, got better. And tonight -- Hey, David. This is the Bello family. Reporter: The bellos have never forgotten their medical team at mass general hospital. I also want to thank my heroes -- the doctors, the nurses, the therapists, all the healthcare providers at mass general hospital and spandling rehab, for playing such an important role in my recovery. Thank you, mgh! Reporter: They raised more than $50,000 on gofundme for the health care workers there, next week, they are donating iPads to patients in the hospital so they can communicate with their families, too. Patients who were helped, who were saved, now paying it forward. We hooz the doctors and health-care works and patients who haven't forgotten them. A new "20/20" tonight. Good night.

