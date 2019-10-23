Transcript for Penn State suspends fraternity following off-campus death

after the mysterious death of a high school senior during a visit to an offcampus house at Penn state where it is believed members of a fraternity lived. Tonight, the university temporarily suspending that fraternity while they investigate what happened to this high school senior who was just visiting. Here's ABC's gio Benitez. Reporter: Tonight, Penn state suspending a fraternity following the death of a visiting high school senior at an offcampus house. 17-year-old male unconscious for approximately 10 to 15 minutes. Breathing is very shallow. Reporter: By the time police arrived, 17-year-old John Schoenig was in full cardiac arrest. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Penn state says the house was allegedly occupied by chi phi fraternity members. Friends are now remembering Schoenig, an ice hockey player from Erie, Pennsylvania. He could walk into the locker room and everyone just brightens up, smile on their faces, joking around. On the ice, always gave it his all. Reporter: Penn state has been under scrutiny after the hazing death of 19-year-old pledge Tim piazza following a drunken fraternity party. Just this week, piazza's parents were on capitol hill, pushing congress to support the end all hazing act. In Schoenig's case, there are no allegations of hazing or alcohol. The fraternity saying tonight it is saddened, and that although this happened at a house not owned by the fraternity, they are cooperating with the investigation. And gio, we know they believe the student had cardiac arrest, but are awaiting autopsy results tonight? Reporter: That's right, and it could take weeks to get those results back, but for now, this fraternity has lost all privileges. All right, gio, thank you.

