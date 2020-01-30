Pentagon identifies airmen killed in Afghanistan crash

More
Lt. Col. Paul Voss and Capt. Ryan Phaneuf died when their communications plane went down in a Taliban-controlled territory.
0:15 | 01/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pentagon identifies airmen killed in Afghanistan crash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"Lt. Col. Paul Voss and Capt. Ryan Phaneuf died when their communications plane went down in a Taliban-controlled territory. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68625127","title":"Pentagon identifies airmen killed in Afghanistan crash","url":"/WNT/video/pentagon-identifies-airmen-killed-afghanistan-crash-68625127"}