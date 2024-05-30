Third person tested positive for bird flu in US: CDC

State health authorities confirmed on Thursday that a third human case of H5 bird flu connected to the ongoing U.S. outbreak in cattle has been found in a farmworker in Michigan.

May 30, 2024

