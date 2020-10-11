Pfizer announces late-stage trials showed its vaccine likely effective

More
Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the results are “extraordinary.” Pfizer is planning to ask the FDA for emergency use authorization as soon as next week.
6:12 | 11/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pfizer announces late-stage trials showed its vaccine likely effective

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:12","description":"Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the results are “extraordinary.” Pfizer is planning to ask the FDA for emergency use authorization as soon as next week.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74116512","title":"Pfizer announces late-stage trials showed its vaccine likely effective","url":"/WNT/video/pfizer-announces-late-stage-trials-showed-vaccine-effective-74116512"}