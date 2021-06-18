24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Pfizer announces timeline for child vaccinations

The company said they expect to submit COVID-19 vaccine data for children 5 to 11 years old to the FDA by the end of the month. Pediatric COVD-19 cases are almost 30% of all cases.

