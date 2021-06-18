24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children ages 5 to 11

More than 2,200 young participants were given one-third of an adult dose of the vaccine. The company says it caused minimal side effects and was safe and effective for children ages 5 through 11.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live