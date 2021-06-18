24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Pfizer data supports booster shots after 6 months

In a briefing to the Food and Drug Administration, Pfizer said data supports a booster shot six months after a primary vaccine dose. The FDA advisory committee will hold a hearing to discuss the data.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live