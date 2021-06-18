24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster could come by end of week

The FDA is expected to approve Pfizer&rsquo;s booster shot application. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still debating who should be eligible to receive an extra COVID-19 shot.

