Transcript for Photos of bruises on back, leg are proof of assault by Avenatti: Actress

There is new trouble tonight for the attorney who took on the president, Michael avenatti. A young actress filed a request for a restraining order against avenatti and got it. Tonight, her allegations, and avenatti's response. Here's ABC's chief national affairs correspondent Tom llamas. Reporter: Tonight, new and detailed accusations emerging in the domestic violence case against Michael avenatti. What happened, Michael? Reporter: 24-year-old actress mareli miniutti filed for a restraining order. She says avenatti physically and verbally assaulted her and these photos of bruises on parts of her body are proof. Miniutti, who had a brief role in the film "Ocean's 8," says she's been dating the high profile attorney for more than a year and living with him since January. She claims the violent encounter started with an argument over money inside of their Los Angeles apartment. Avenatti allegedly calling her a quote, ungrateful expletive expletive, and began "Forcefully hitting her in the face with pillows." Minutti states then avenatti "Grabbed my right arm and dragged me out of bed and into the public hallway." She says she was only wearing underwear and a t-shirt. She says she fled and later that night, when she noticed the bruises on her body, she called police, who arrested avenatti the next day. The attorney posting $50,000 bail, then holding a news conference steps from the jail. I have never struck a woman. I never will strike a woman. Reporter: In statement to the court, miniutti says this was not the first time avenatti was violent. Back in February, she says avenatti pushed her out of the apartment, "Where I hit my head against a door." She says avenatti then threw shoes at her. And Tom is with us now and you just heard from Michael avenatti? Reporter: That's right. He tells me that he will be exonerated as soon as some of the evidence comes out, including Instagram posts and actual physical evidence. I asked him why, if these allegations are not true, she would make up these lies, he had no comment. David? Tom llamas with us tonight. Happy thanks giving. To you, too.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.