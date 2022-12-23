'Pillow-Fort Weighted Blanket' recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for the popular blanket, sold exclusively at Target, after two children died from asphyxia.

December 23, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live