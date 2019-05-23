Pilots made poor decisions before Miami plane crash in April: NTSB

The agency suggested that the pilots requested a shorter runway in the wind and rain, and that thrust reversers to slow the plane were not working.
0:14 | 05/23/19

New reporting tonight after the crash of that Miami air flight in Jacksonville the plane going off the runway earlier this month. Yeah NTSB tonight saying the pilots were unable to stop in time deciding just moments before. To land on that wet shorter runway in bad weather.

