Pioneering college basketball coach dies

More
John Thompson Jr., the first Black coach to win an NCAA basketball championship with Georgetown University in 1984, has died.
0:22 | 08/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pioneering college basketball coach dies

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:22","description":"John Thompson Jr., the first Black coach to win an NCAA basketball championship with Georgetown University in 1984, has died.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72734952","title":"Pioneering college basketball coach dies","url":"/WNT/video/pioneering-college-basketball-coach-dies-72734952"}