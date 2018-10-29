Transcript for Pittsburgh residents speak out after synagogue massacre

Finally tonight here, the people of Pittsburgh, one city, one community, speaking in one voice. We were in Pittsburgh as so many arrived for the vigil overnight. At the soldiers and sailors memorial hall, all faiths, all walks of life. The crowd swelling beneath the rain. And we were with them. Denise and John Schiller say they've seen it across the country, and now, it's come home. And do you ask, when you talk about the challenges, do you ask yourselves, when does it end? Of course. Of course. We have no question about what's been stirring up the pot. There's no question whatsoever. The divisiveness, the language. It's -- anti-semitism has risen in the last year. Reporter: We met Linda and her partner. She has a wonderful family and I love him very much, and she couldn't be here, so, I'm here in support of her, as well. It's very heartbreaking that this has come our way and not we're part of that horrible group, you know, that this has happened in so many towns now. Reporter: So many young people here, too. I don't know if any place is immune, I doubt it, but, you know, this is kind of what can prevent it. Reporter: This is Pittsburgh right here. This is Pittsburgh. No question about that. And we thank everyone we met on the ground there, determined to define Pittsburgh in their own words, in their own strength. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you tomorrow

