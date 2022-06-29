Poland says Russian-made missile landed in its territory, killing two

Two people are dead after Poland says a Russian-made missile hit a rural area, near the border with Ukraine. The Pentagon said it is aware of the reports but has no information to corroborate them.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live