Former police officer sentenced to 2 years in killing of Daunte Wright

Kim Potter was sentenced to 24 months and a fine of $1,000 following her conviction in the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was fatally shot during a traffic stop.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live