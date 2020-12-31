Potentially missed warning signs in Nashville Christmas Day bombing

Police said alleged bomber Anthony Warner was not on their radar, but documents obtained by ABC News show that police had gotten warnings he had built bombs in his RV in August 2019.
1:48 | 12/31/20

