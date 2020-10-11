President Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper, refuses to concede

More
The president tweeted Monday that he “terminated” Esper. In the days after the election, the Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in battleground states contesting the results.
2:47 | 11/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper, refuses to concede

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:47","description":"The president tweeted Monday that he “terminated” Esper. In the days after the election, the Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in battleground states contesting the results.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74116565","title":"President Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper, refuses to concede","url":"/WNT/video/president-trump-fires-defense-secretary-mark-esper-refuses-74116565"}