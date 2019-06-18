A former professional football player who was missing has been found

Rod Smart, 42, has been reported missing by his family on June 12 and has been reported as safe tonight by the sheriff of Lancaster County, South Carolina.
Transcript for A former professional football player who was missing has been found

