Transcript for Promising new development in Oxford University vaccine trial

We reported here on the president's hope for a vaccine by year's end. There's news about the trials in oxford. What are the next steps? Here's Maggie Rulli reporting Reporter: The study is small, but the results are promising. Six rhesus monkeys were given a single dose of the vaccine. 14 days later, some of them developed protective antibodies against covid-19. 28 days later, all of them did. The monkeys were then exposed to high levels of the virus, and the vaccine kept the virus from replicating in the lungs and appeared to prevent damage to them. And injecting the vaccine, which contain as a weakened version of the virus, did not cause covid-19 to form in the monkeys. What we've seen is it works just as we hoped for, and it works nicely. Reporter: Success in monkeys is a key hurdle. They share so much of our DNA, but many vaccines that protect monkeys fail on humans. I finally got the vaccination done today. Reporter: Human trials began last month, with more than 1,000 volunteers injected so far. We can we can be the people who solve this awful, awful pandemic. There's a will the lot of hope surveillance rounding this one in multiple trials around the world. Maggie, the obvious question for folks at home, how soon before we hear about results in those human trials when it comes to this particular trial? Reporter: The researchers in oxford say they hope to see sign the vaccine is working in just a few weeks. But even if everything goes well, it will be months before they can roll out a vaccine. Months away, but a lot of hope around the world. Thank you.

