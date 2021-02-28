Transcript for Protests over military coup in Myanmar become violent

Overseas, protests against the military coup claiming more lives in Myanmar. At least 18 people reportedly killed. The bloodiest day since the coup a month ago. Authorities reportedly firing live rounds. Demonstrators running for their lives. The U.S. Embassy condemning the violence. Here's Julia Macfarlane. Reporter: Tonight in Myanmar, a violent crackdown. Police using tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons to break up unarmed crowds. Then reportedly opening fire. U.N. Officials say at least 18 protesters killed, dozens wounded, chaotic scenes in hospitals as medical teams race to treat the injured. For weeks, a show of defiance in the streets after military generals seized power, detaining the elected leader aung San suu kyi. Protesters demanding her government be reinstated. At the U.N., Myanmar's ambassador making an emotional plea for help. We need for the strongest possible action from the international community. Reporter: Ending his speech with a symbol of resistance. But a day later state TV announcing that diplomat had been fired. Tonight, the white house has released a statement saying the U.S. Is alarmed by the violence. Whit? Julia, thank you.

