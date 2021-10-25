Public allowed to lay flowers at Tomb of Unknown Soldier

For the first time in nearly 100 years, the public is allowed to lay flowers before the memorial site Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday and Wednesday.

