Remarkable story of a tree planted in backyard by 2 high school sweethearts

A married couple, who were high school sweethearts, planted a tree during their early dating days and have now shared its beautiful journey with their child.

September 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live