Transcript for Rescue efforts for survivors continue after Indonesia earthquake and tsunami

And in Indonesia tonight, the horror of that deadly earthquake and tsunami, in fact, this evening, a piece of video and the sound now. The moment the earthquake strikes. ABC's James Longman making it to the center of the devastation. Reporter: Tonight, new video showing the terrifying moment that magnitude 7.5 quake struck sulawesi island. The Earth ripping open. Massive rivers of mud flowing. Today, we journeyed into devastated rural communities. We've heard that there's a group of kids who were killed in their bible group at a church up this street. But as you can see, it's basically impossible to drive on. Motorbikes, the only way to make it in. So, we've come to the end of the road now, literally. The church that was here, the homes, the community that was here, all gone. Emergency teams discovering the bodies of at least 35 children at that bible camp. We met 27-year-old inica, telling me she was near the church when the mud flow swept her nearly two miles into another village, holding onto a coconut tree to survive. Victims are being recovered across the island. The official death toll above 1,500, with an untold number of people missing. The story of the church is typical of so much here. Entire communities devastated, and a death toll that may never truly be known. David? All right, James Longman with us tonight. Thank you, James.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.