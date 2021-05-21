Ret. Col. Ralph Puckett Jr. awarded Medal of Freedom for service in Korean War

As first lieutenant, Puckett repeatedly drew fire in a battle with Chinese forces and was badly wounded. He continued directing the attack after his rangers carried him away.
0:29 | 05/21/21

Ret. Col. Ralph Puckett Jr. awarded Medal of Freedom for service in Korean War

