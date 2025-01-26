Robbers take artifacts from Netherlands museum in a stunning heist 

A heist at the Drents Museum in the Netherlands was caught on video. It shows three robbers causing an explosion and stealing multiple artifacts. 

January 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live