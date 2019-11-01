Transcript for Robert Blake reflects on being acquitted in wife's murder

Actor Robert Blake is speaking out in an exclusive interview fourteen years after he was acquitted of murdering his second wife Bonny Lee Bakley. Telling Barbara walters' at the time that he didn't do it. Rob it I you innocent of course we'll of course a menacing. Of course a menace what if you were found guilty. What did I do to me. What they are doom if they have done already. In his new interview the star of the seventies TV series for redden who was found responsible a civil suit maintains his innocence holding a grudge against the LA police. To this day it amounts to here. You bastards I'm still here I didn't go I and it books you've got it I'm still here. At interview tonight on a special two hour 20/20 9 PM eastern 8 central.

