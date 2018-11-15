Transcript for Roy Clark passes away

Country music legend Roy Clark has died his career spanning decades making his first appearance the Crandall operating at age seventeen. He course headline the TV show he off mixing country and comedy. The individual I know why they what you Graham Roy I'm not going he has not go and they are not going get it. Here I mean nobody go yeah. Roy Clark was 85 years old.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.