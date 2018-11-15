Roy Clark passes away

More
Country music legend Roy Clark has died, leaving behind decades of memorable music.
0:24 | 11/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Roy Clark passes away
Country music legend Roy Clark has died his career spanning decades making his first appearance the Crandall operating at age seventeen. He course headline the TV show he off mixing country and comedy. The individual I know why they what you Graham Roy I'm not going he has not go and they are not going get it. Here I mean nobody go yeah. Roy Clark was 85 years old.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59230749,"title":"Roy Clark passes away","duration":"0:24","description":"Country music legend Roy Clark has died, leaving behind decades of memorable music.","url":"/WNT/video/roy-clark-passes-59230749","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.