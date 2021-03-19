Transcript for Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises will resume in June

And Royal Caribbean and celebrity cruises will resume some ceilings in June to seven day trips from the Bahamas saint Maarten. Well not to park or stop at any US ports cruise ships carrying more than 250 people are still banned from US waters. All cruise lines say adult passengers and crew members will need to show proof of a covic nineteen vaccine. Children will need a negative test.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.