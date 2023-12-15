Rudy Giuliani to pay nearly $150 million for defamation

Former Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss have been rewarded by the jury against Rudy Giuliani for defamatory statements in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

December 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live