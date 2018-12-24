Transcript for Saudi man charged with hit-and-run flees the US

Next, to a case of a fatal hit and run in Oregon that appears to be turning into an international incident. Federal officials believe a saw DI exchange student charged with killing a 15-year-old girl as she crossed the street, apparently skipped out of the country, just two weeks before his trial, using an illicit passport. Tonight, they now believe the Saudi government helped him escape. Here's ABC's Kenneth Moton. Reporter: Tonight, the fierce demand for justice a year and a half after Saudi national abdulrahman noorah charged in a deadly hit and run escaped the U.S., possibly with the help of his home country. Police in Portland, Oregon, say August 2016, 15-year-old Fallon smart was crossed the street when she was struck by noorah's speeding gold Lexus, just feet away from her mother. The 20-year-old, who returned to the scene, later put on house arrest, his passport confiscated while awaiting trial. But federal investigators say in June 2017, he cut off his ankle monitor bracelet and jumped into this waiting black SUV captured by surveillance. "The oregonian" newspaper reports the feds believe noorah left the states in a private plane with a different passport. The escape help provided by the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Tonight, the U.S. Marshals office telling ABC news it believes noorah is still there. Fallon smart's family says all this is "Just another painful reminder how the Saudi government doesn't seem to appreciate our legal system." With no extradition treaty between the U.S. And the Saudis, the smart family continues to work with the county prosecutor to bring noorah to justice. The Saudi embassy here in Washington did not respond to our request for comment. Tom? Kenneth Moton with that American family demanding answers tonight.

