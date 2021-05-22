Search intensifies for accused killer of 4 people

More
Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson have now been formally charged with the murder of Simpson’s husband Eugene.
0:57 | 05/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Search intensifies for accused killer of 4 people

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:57","description":"Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson have now been formally charged with the murder of Simpson’s husband Eugene.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77851193","title":"Search intensifies for accused killer of 4 people","url":"/WNT/video/search-intensifies-accused-killer-people-77851193"}