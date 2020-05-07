Seattle driver arrested for slamming into protesters

More
The incident comes just days after authorities shut down the so-called police-free zone known as “CHOP."
1:27 | 07/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Seattle driver arrested for slamming into protesters

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:27","description":"The incident comes just days after authorities shut down the so-called police-free zone known as “CHOP.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71613039","title":"Seattle driver arrested for slamming into protesters","url":"/WNT/video/seattle-driver-arrested-slamming-protesters-71613039"}