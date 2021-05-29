Senate Republicans block Capitol riots commission

Republicans blocked the Senate from moving forward on a bill that would establish an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riots led by supporters of former President Donald Trump.
2:27 | 05/29/21

Senate Republicans block Capitol riots commission

