Sergio Mendes, Grammy-winning Brazilian music legend, dies at 83

Sergio Mendes, the Grammy-winning Brazilian musician, has died after a battle with long COVID, attribution needs to be added. His 1966 hit "Mas Que Nada" propelled him to global stardom.

September 6, 2024

