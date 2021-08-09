Transcript for Severe storm threats from DC to New York

onto the other news and here in the northeast tonight, millions now bracing for more severe weather. Flash flood watches in effect at this hour and of course, it comes just 24 hours after president Biden was here in new York and in New Jersey, touring the damage after tornadoes and flash floods after Ida. Last today, we learned of a new tropical storm threat forming in the gulf. Florida on alert. Let's get right to rob Marciano tracking it all for us tonight. Hey, rob. Reporter: Hi, David. More rain in the northeast. Not what towns want to hear, as they just begin their recovery process. But that's what's coming. Look at the radar. Flash flood watches that are posted for New Jersey, New York, eastern Pennsylvania, down to Baltimore and the radar is just lit up. That's heavy rain within those thunderstorms and those thunderstorms as they move through with this cold front into some humidity, we could have damaging winds and maybe an isolated tornado. It should move through rather quickly, but again, very saturated ground, so, flooding could be an issue tonight. Tropical storm Mindy. Been watching this in the northern gulf. Get through apalachicola later tonight and then parts of Georgia and South Carolina and then scooting out to sea. Here in the northeast, six to eight hours, David, will be critical. Rob, thank you. Next tonight here, the FBI now releasing new video this

