Transcript for Severe weather watch for 10 states, stretching to the mid-Atlantic

We are also following the worsening flooding emergency back home tonight. It has now turned deadly. And there is a flash flood and severe weather threat for millions tonight. Downtown Clarksville, Missouri, is under water, where the Mississippi river has spilled over its banks. Similar scenes along the Arkansas and Missouri rivers, as well tonight. And treacherous driving in Houston, after torrential rains there. Tonight, there is a severe weather watch for ten states from the south all the way to the east. Chief meteorologist ginger zee tracking it all for us. Ginger? Reporter: David, more than nine inches of rain in just six hours in a town called markam just southwest of Houston. Now, the flash flood watches stretch from Beaumont to bill luxe can I. By the time it gets to Alabama, Georgia and the Florida panhandle, they'll be welcoming not so much along the Mississippi river, will they'll get that unwelcome rain. Tonight, damaging wind possibilities from Indianapolis to Raleigh.

