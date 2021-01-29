Shares of GameStop plunge after days at unprecedented levels

Stock in the struggling retailer plunged Thursday after several online brokerages restricted trading the company’s stock. The stock soared for days thanks, in part, to younger investors.
2:18 | 01/29/21

