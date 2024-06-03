Shark attack prompts closure of Del Mar beaches in San Diego

The incident occurred Sunday morning when a shark bit a 46-year-old man on a weekly group swim. Del Mar city officials say a water closure will remain in effect until Tuesday morning.

June 3, 2024

