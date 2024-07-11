Shelley Duvall, 'The Shining' actor and Robert Altman muse, dies at 75

According to her partner Dan Gilroy, "The Shining" actress Shelley Duvall died on Thursday at her home in Blanco, Texas. She was 75.

July 11, 2024

