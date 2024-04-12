Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter released on bond

Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter for the LA Dodgers star has been released on bond after allegedly stealing millions from in a gambling scheme, the Department of Justice said.

April 12, 2024

