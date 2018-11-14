Transcript for Sierra fire scorches more than 100 acres in San Bernardino County

the wildfires in California, and the dramatic new images tonight, after another fire roared back to Leitch overnight. Firefighters battling this fire in San Bernardino county overnight. The flames, of course, fueled by the winds there. And look at this tonight. New drone video showing the devastation in the city of paradise, California. Officials now fear what they could still Dils cover there, and ABC's will Carr from California tonight. Reporter: Fueled by perfect fire conditions -- These winds are really really roaring. Reporter: -- The Sierra fire scorching more than 100 acres in San Bernardino county. Flames exploding across California for the past week. Our gio Benitez reporting from the destruction. So many people here in southern California haven't been able to get back into their neighborhoods to see their homes. But when they do, this is what they might see. Home after home just leveled. An entire community wiped out. Reporter: North of Sacramento, the town of paradise now a wasteland. There are potentially over 100 people that were killed. Potentially. Reporter: Members of the National Guard wearing protective white suits, joining search teams, combing more than 60 square miles. You can hear the National Guard going through this debris. This is a targeted search. A family member called an said, you actually may find my loved one here. Reporter: Moments later, a deafening silence. The guard discovering remains buried in the rubble. An anthropologist brought in. Those bones animal, not human. What is your message to the families with people still missing? To let us know if they do located their loved one. Reporter: One town over, a reunion. How long did you stand in line to get your mail? A good hour. Reporter: Paradise residents snaking around the block in front of the post office. For many, the mail, their only possession. It means so much, because I honestly came out of it with the clothes on my back. Continue to think about all those families. Will Carr joins us live from the camp fire in car dice, California. Will, I know officials are worried that the death toll will rise to possibly more than 100? Reporter: That's right, David. With the potential for the death toll to double. Residents won't be allowed back in here to paradise to see this destruction until the search for the missing is over. Even then, it may take years for this community to rebuild and membership not ever be the same.

