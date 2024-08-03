Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky go for gold again

Simone Biles takes gold in the women's vault final, her third gold for these games. Katie Ledecky wins another gold medal in the pool; she now holds more medals than any other American woman.

August 3, 2024

