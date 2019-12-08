Simone Biles lands 2 record-breaking moves in competition

Biles became the first gymnast ever to land a double-double dismount on a balance beam in competition Saturday, then became the first woman to land a triple-twist, double-flip on the floor.
0:15 | 08/12/19

