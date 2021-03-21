Sister Jean cheers Loyola Chicago to victory

More
The 101-year-old beloved basketball fan was in attendance to cheer on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.
1:43 | 03/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sister Jean cheers Loyola Chicago to victory

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:43","description":"The 101-year-old beloved basketball fan was in attendance to cheer on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76583001","title":"Sister Jean cheers Loyola Chicago to victory","url":"/WNT/video/sister-jean-cheers-loyola-chicago-victory-76583001"}