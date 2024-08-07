South Carolina animal shelters asking locals to foster dogs during Debby

During Tropical Storm Debby, two shelters in the Lowcountry are grateful for the community's support in providing temporary homes for animals.

August 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live