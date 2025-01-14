Southern California prepares for another dangerously windy night

With the highest level of wind warnings still in effect, LA County Sheriff Robert Luna warned people not to get complacent. Those winds sparked the Auto Fire in Ventura County overnight Monday.

January 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live